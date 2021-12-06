People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost and More Dazzle at Star-Studded Kennedy Center Honors

The nation's capital served as the backdrop for the latest red carpet as the stars stepped out to honor the newest Kennedy Center Honors inductees. See all of the black tie style below.

Watch: Colin Jost Reveals Name of His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy

The stars were aligned in Washington, D.C. 

The red carpet was rolled out for the annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 5, drawing an array of well-known guests in celebration of this year's awardees. Among them were was new mom Scarlett Johansson, who shined in a Dolce & Gabbana sequin halter dress, alongside husband and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. Fellow SNL cast members and alum were also in attendance, among them the new man in Kim Kardashian's life, Pete Davidson, as well as Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler and Kate McKinnon

The celebrity attendees all assembled inside the Kennedy Center in the nation's capital, where they were joined by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, to honor the five newest Kennedy Center Honors inductees: opera singer Justino Díaz, Motown producer Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and singers Bette Midler and Joni Mitchell.

"Thank you so much to the Kennedy Center for validating this insane dream that I had when I was just a kid," Midler said in her acceptance speech. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Keep scrolling to see the stars as they stepped out for the special night: 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Justino Díaz

The opera star donned a cape as part of his elegant Kennedy Center Honors outfit. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Joni Mitchell

The singer-songwriter opted for a floral-print dress for the unforgettable event. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Bette Midler

The actress smiled on the red carpet as she sported her Kennedy Center Honors ribbon. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Lorne Michaels

The Saturday Night Live creator smiled on his special night. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Berry Gordy

The honoree looked very happy as he wore his Kennedy Center Honors award. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden

The president and first lady stepped out for the event in elegant ensembles. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris & Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff

Kamala Harris' husband joined in to give the vice president a round of applause. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Goldie Hawn

The iconic actress posed in a tiered black dress. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Kristen Wiig

The actress shined in a gold and blue column gown for the occasion. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Dan Levy

The Schitt's Creek star opted for a cape jacket to complete his black tie look. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Ellie Goulding

The singer could not be missed in a metallic gown. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein

The Impeachment: American Crime Story star struck a pose on the red carpet. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost

The Kennedy Center Honors doubled as a glamorous date night out for these new parents. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Pete Davidson

A thumbs up for this dapper Saturday Night Live star!

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show host got all gussied up for the special occasion. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Kenan Thompson

The Saturday Night Live star stepped out in luxe style. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Amy Poehler

The comedian dressed up for the black tie event in a white gown. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Seth Meyers

The late-night host and new dad of three traded in his business casual attire for a tux. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Kate McKinnon

The Bombshell star smiled from ear to ear on the red carpet. 

