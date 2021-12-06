Blake Shelton Jokingly Reveals Why Adam Levine Wasn't Invited to His Wedding

Blake's latest comments echo what his wife told Seth Meyers earlier this year when asked whether Adam would serenade the guests, to which she replied, "I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but you know, the thing is, is that I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band. I feel like we're just gonna go with a playlist. We're keeping it very simple—really simple."



Watch the sneak peek above to see why Blake said the couple's special day was "exactly what it needed to be."