2021 PCAs Host Kenan Thompson Teases Big Show Moments, Kim Kardashian's SNL Return & More

Can Kim Kardashian Keep Up with Kenan Thompson?
The SKIMS founder stunned during her debut Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October earlier this year, and after almost 20 years as a SNL staple, Kenan is konfident that Kim will be back on set—especially given her recent romance with cast member Pete Davidson.
"She's such a nice person," Kenan exclusively gushed to E! News about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. "I think her perception out there has definitely been misrepresented because she's all business and she could not have been nicer."
Kenan added that Kim, the 2021 PCAs Fashion Icon, will "1,000 percent" host SNL again. "She'll probably be in the five-timers club in no time," he quipped. "You can't even tackle that s––t."
The Kenan creator and host of the 2021 People's Choice Awards, airing tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 7, exclusively dished on what to expect from this year's live broadcast. Kenan is also nominated this year for The Comedy TV Star and The Male TV Star.
Below, hear what Kenan had to say about SNL surprise guests, who he'd thank in an acceptance speech and why the 2021 PCAs will be one for the record books.
E! News: We're so excited for the PCAs! How have you been prepping to host?
Kenan Thompson: We got some bits that we've been building over the last two or three weeks, with weekly check-in phone calls. Like, 'Can we do this? Can we do that?' We did a nice little pre-tape today with some green screen action which will allow us to do whatever we want with that footage. That kind of hosting stuff, like place the host into some famous moment of the year type stuff. Working on that monologue, it's going to be all about coming out and getting that first five minutes going.
E! News: So many great icons are being honored: Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Christina Aguilera. Which one are you most excited to see take the stage?
KT: I think it's going to be Halle Berry's night. It's such an iconic award that she's winning and it's being presented by Cardi B, so that's a lot of high energy already. The Rock, of course it's always cool for him to be anyone. The king is in the building, nobody is surprised. But that's a major thing, he's the highest paid movie star in the world and he's going to be in the same room as us. It's going to be fun.
E! News: You are also nominated. Have you prepped anything if you won?
KT: I don't know. I just want to be in the moment, you know what I'm saying? But I definitely need to think about the top 10 names I need to thank real quick so they don't feel offended. I'm not trying to hurt nobody's feelings.
E! News: Will you be donning any wacky costumes?
KT: Maybe…We got to do a show, so I think that kind of stuff comes in to it. If you don't change your outfit more than once, then it's a lazy outing for a host. You've got to get into it.
E! News: Did you ask any of your SNL co-stars to film anything or make any appearances? And yes, I'm hinting at Pete Davidson.
KT: I let them kind of do the reaching out of who they felt like they kind of wanted. I know there's a few people they reached out to and then I know there's a few people available to come, so we're just going to see how that shakes out.
E! News: Is there anything else you want to tease?
KT: Just tune in. I guess it's the first time they're doing it simultaneously on NBC and E! which is pretty cool, so we're making history with the night. I'm just trying to have a good time regardless of what happens. The whole thing could shut down in the middle of it and I'll be laughing, laughing, laughing.
The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! for the first time on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Live from E!: The 2021 People's Choice Awards will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7 p.m. on E!.
Catch a special holiday episode of Kenan on Wednesday, Dec. 15 on NBC and check out all-new episodes when season 2 premieres on Monday, Jan. 3 on NBC.