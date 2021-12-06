MacGruber Set to Blast Off Again in New Peacock Series: Watch the First Trailer

This lethal weapon is ready to blast off again.
America's ultimate uber patriot hero MacGruber is back. Will Forte returns in the titular role in Peacock's reboot of the Saturday Night Live classic sketch spinoff, set to launch on Dec. 16.
This time around, there is a whole new mission for the mullet-wearing soldier of fortune. In a sneak peek of MacGruber, released on Dec. 6, viewers catch up with Forte's character, who has been rotting in prison for the excessive force displayed in his sworn enemy. Now he has been given a choice by the military: To stay incarcerated for the rest of his life or get out and save the president's daughter who has been kidnapped.
"This son of bitch is our only hope," General Barrett Fasoose (Laurence Fishburne) states about the troubled inmate.
Accepting his mission to take down villain Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane), his old elite team of Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) begrudgingly reassemble to defeat the forces of evil.
"You are going to get us all killed," Vicki expresses before agreeing to join him on the latest suicide mission.
Even when things get sticky hot for the trio, MacGruber battles on with his antics.
"I think it's time we called the calvary" an exasperated Dixon begs him in one scene with exploding guns shooting in the background.
"We are the f- - cking calvary," declares the uber agent with his sexy mullet blowing in the wind.
Out to save the day one laugh at a time, this is America's finest hero with finest set of hair around.
MacGruber first debuted in 2007 on SNL and parodied the ‘80s TV show MacGyver. Each sketch starred Forte as special operations agent, MacGruber (MacGyver's son), who always seemed to end things with a bang and always died hard.
Catch all eight new episodes of MacGruber will stream Dec. 16 on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family).