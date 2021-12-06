E!'s New Series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Is Putting Celeb Kids to the Test

Watch : "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Celebrity Kids Meet Ranch Life

Giddy up and get ready for the reality TV ride of a lifetime.

E! is introducing a brand new series, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, set to follow eight celebrity offspring as they venture from Hollywood to a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. There, they'll take on a series of outrageous, messy and challenging jobs in an attempt to prove they're more than just their famous last names, and, more importantly, try and reopen the ranch after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic.

It won't be easy, though! Some will bond over their shared, unique experiences growing up with famous parents, while others are sure to clash no matter what.

Thankfully, you don't have to wait until Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 12 to find out just who you're dealing with. You can meet the cast by scrolling through the below gallery and watching the above trailer—the latter of which shows the group dabbling in everything from sheep shearing to artificial insemination.