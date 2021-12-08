People's Choice Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

JoJo Siwa Looks Like a Disney Princess in Glamorous Gown at 2021 People's Choice Awards

By Brett Malec, Samantha Bergeson Dec 08, 2021 12:27 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsExclusivesPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesJojo SiwaNBCUSiwas Dance Pop Revolution
TONIGHT 9 PM
Watch: JoJo Siwa Talks Breaking Same-Sex Barriers at 2021 PCAs

JoJo Siwa: singer, dancer, style icon

The 18-year-old Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star stunned in a jaw-dropping ensemble at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The reality star channeled her inner Disney princess in a frilly cotton candy pink dress by Jenny Packham that might be her most glamorous look ever.

 The teen reality star looked like an Old Hollywood icon in the tiered gown that featured multiple layers of tulle and jeweled detailing around the bust and wait.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant completed her stunning PCAs look with stylish clear heels and elaborately styles braids with long blond locks draped down her back.

JoJo is also nominated tonight for Best Competition Contestant for competing on season 30 of DWTS, during which JoJo made history with the first same-sex dance partnerJenna Johnson. The DWTS season is also nominated for Best Competition Show of 2021 at the PCAs.

photos
People's Choice Awards 2021: Red Carpet Fashion

On E!'s Live From E! red carpet show, the former Dance Moms star opened up to host Laverne Cox about her unbelievable year. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"It's so amazing. The fans have been there with me for nine years now, which is crazy," JoJo gushed. "And I am so thankful, so grateful and so appreciative of them every single day."

She continued, "Throughout my journey on Dancing With the Stars I felt so much love and so much support from just the world and tonight I"m nominated for a People's Choice Award: crazy! There's been so much love for me this year more than ever and it feels so good."

JoJo has been making some very bold fashion statements as of late. Just last weekend, she turned heads in her most daring look ever at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

JoJo rocked a glitzy black blazer top that featured a sparkly silver bow front and center and opted to not wear a shirt underneath to show off her toned physique.

Check out our exclusive PCAs red carpet interview with JoJo above!

And relive JoJo's fashion evolution and most eye-catching looks in the photo gallery below.

Trending Stories

1

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

3

Alyssa Scott Shares Video of Her & Nick Cannon's Late 5-Month-Old Son

Lifetime
September 2013: Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition

JoJo Siwa made her reality TV debut at age nine while competing on the second season of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller. Jojo came in fifth place.

Lifetime
January 2015: Dance Moms

JoJo joined Abby Lee Miller's Lifetime series, Dance Moms, during its fifth season. She competed on the Junior Elite team, and remained on the show until season six before becoming a special guest mentor. 

Lifetime
February 2015: The Birth of an Influencer

 

JoJo launched her YouTube channel "It's Jojo Siwa" in Feb. 2015, gaining over 12 million subscribers.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
May 2015: Abby Lee Dance Company Opening

JoJo celebrated the launch of Abby Lee Dance Company LA's VIP Grand Opening in May 2015. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
May 2015: Reality TV Awards

Dance Moms star JoJo wore a glam jumpsuit at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards in May 2015.

Courtesy of Hallmark Channel
December 2016: Pretty Princess

The "Boomerang" singer dressed up to visit a performance of The Nutcracker in Dec. 2016.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2017: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

JoJo accepted the award for Favorite Viral Music Artist at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in March 2017. 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
March 2018: iHeartRadio Music Awards

JoJo wore her shades at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2018. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
July 2018: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports

Batter up! JoJo donned a classic baseball outfit at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports in July 2018. 

Jesse Grant for Buca di Beppo
October 2018: Dance Moms Reunion

JoJo attended Abby Lee Miller's birthday party in Oct. 2018 with mom Jessalyn Siwa, fellow Dance Moms alums and singer Mackenzie Sol.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
August 2018: Teen Choice Awards

JoJo showed off her signature style at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. 

Instagram
March 2019: Keeping Up With Jojo

Kim Kardashian and North West hung out with JoJo in March 2019. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
April 2019: Sweet 16

JoJo's star-studded Sweet Sixteen bash included a special visit from the Kardashian-Jenner family, with North West and Penelope Disick fan-girling over the b-day girl.  

Getty Images for Nickelodeon
May 2019: 70 City Tour

Superstar JoJo kicked off her 70 City Tour in May 2019 with a stunning performance in L.A.

Ralph Arvesen/Shutterstock
September 2019: Rock On

JoJo belted her heart out on tour in Sept. 2019. 

Instagram
November 2019: Thanksgiving Bliss

JoJo spent her Thanksgiving giving back in 2019. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
February 2020: B-Ball Girl

The Dance Moms alum was all smiles at the Lakers game in Feb. 2020. 

Instagram
March 2020: Party in the U.S.A.

JoJo hung out with icon Miley Cyrus in March 2020. 

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX
March 2020: The Masked Singer

Who's under that T-Rex? JoJo showed off her singing chops on The Masked Singer in 2020. 

Nickelodeon
May 2020: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

JoJo proved she could still sparkle (and get slimed!) during a virtual appearance at the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. 

Twitter
January 2021: Out & Proud

JoJo came out on Instagram in 2020, wearing a shirt reading, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." 

Instagram
June 2021: Pride Month

Jojo and Kylie Prew celebrated Pride Month in June 2021. 

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
September 2021: The J Team

JoJo performed onstage during a screening for her Paramount+ original movie The J Team on Sept. 3 in Pasadena, California. 

ABC
October 2021: Dancing With the Stars

JoJo Siwa competed with partner Jenna Johnson on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, making history as the first same-sex pair. 

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air tonight, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC right after E!'s PCAs red carpet show at 7 p.m.
Watch a new episode of Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Tuesday at 9 p.m. on E! and watch any time on Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

3

Alyssa Scott Shares Video of Her & Nick Cannon's Late 5-Month-Old Son

4

The Most Chilling Part of the Turpin Siblings' Hellish Experience

5

Holly Madison Recalls Hugh Hefner "Screaming" at Her After Haircut