Margaret Josephs & Marge Sr.’s Holiday Gift Picks Will Make You Feel Like Part of the Family

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know how close Margaret Josephs is with her beloved mother Margaret Kiss, better known as Marge Sr. We have seen a lot of their fun, loving dynamic on the show, which includes their bold fashion sense. Recently, the mother-daughter duo shared their gift suggestions during a live session on Amazon. Margaret said, "These are great ideas for you to give your mom, your aunt, your other family members."

Marge and Marge Sr. shared gift picks from many categories, including fashion, beauty, home, books. If you're looking for some shopping inspo, keep on scrolling to see their favorite Amazon items and why they chose each of them.