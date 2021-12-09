People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
RHOBH's Kyle Richards Shares How Daughter Farrah's Wedding Will Be Different From Paris Hilton's

Watch: Kyle Richards Thrives in MESSY Holiday Chaos

The Coachella of weddings? 

Kyle Richards has been there, done that. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attended niece Paris Hilton's extravagant three-day wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11, Kyle is not looking to party that hard again anytime soon. 

"I'm exhausted still," Kyle joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 9. "We had the best time. I originally said, 'I don't want anyone to be upset but we're shooting season 12 of Beverly Hills right now and I don't think I can do all three nights.' I did all three nights. We had the best time." 

However, Kyle doesn't expect her oldest daughter Farrah Brittany to follow suit. Farrah publicly announced her engagement to fiancé Alex Manos on Nov. 28 but kept the news quiet during Paris' big day—and similarly is expected to have a low key wedding. 

"It will not be a three-day affair," Kyle explained. "As a mom of four daughters, I've always dreamt about my daughters' weddings. I'm excited to be the mother of the bride but it's very much her day."

And the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star hopes grandkids are on the way soon, especially since Farrah does not want a "long engagement," which Kyle calls "exciting" for the family.  

"My mom was only 40 when Paris was born. I was 11. She would say, 'Do you realize what a young grandmother I am?'" Kyle reflected. "My husband [Mauricio Umansky] and I are like, we want to be young, fun grandparents."

Kyle quipped, "I'm already planning a shower for myself. I've already got the carseat in the backseat of my car."  

In the meantime, Kyle is focusing on celebrating the holidays with her close-knit family.  

"Before Thanksgiving, my Christmas decorations are up and my Hanukkah tree," Kyle said. "I am someone who thrives on a lot of chaos, I guess. I have four kids, five dogs, my husband is a lot of work too. I have a lot of jobs. I like to have a lot of jobs going on." 

Even Kyle's loved ones see the similarities between Kyle and her competitive alter-ego in the Peacock original film The Housewives of the North Pole

"When my kids saw this trailer, they were like, 'Mom, that is you! This is crazy,'" Kyle joked. "I'm obsessed with the holidays. We celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas. I had all the blue and silver on last week, now I'm onto the red and green. Look at my holiday nails!"

Watch the full interview above to hear whether Kyle would be back on Ultimate Girls Trip for another season! 

The Housewives of the North Pole is now streaming on Peacock

