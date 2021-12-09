RHOBH's Kyle Richards Shares How Daughter Farrah's Wedding Will Be Different From Paris Hilton's

Watch : Kyle Richards Thrives in MESSY Holiday Chaos

The Coachella of weddings?

Kyle Richards has been there, done that. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attended niece Paris Hilton's extravagant three-day wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11, Kyle is not looking to party that hard again anytime soon.

"I'm exhausted still," Kyle joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 9. "We had the best time. I originally said, 'I don't want anyone to be upset but we're shooting season 12 of Beverly Hills right now and I don't think I can do all three nights.' I did all three nights. We had the best time."

However, Kyle doesn't expect her oldest daughter Farrah Brittany to follow suit. Farrah publicly announced her engagement to fiancé Alex Manos on Nov. 28 but kept the news quiet during Paris' big day—and similarly is expected to have a low key wedding.

"It will not be a three-day affair," Kyle explained. "As a mom of four daughters, I've always dreamt about my daughters' weddings. I'm excited to be the mother of the bride but it's very much her day."