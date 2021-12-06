Accio Reunion: The Harry Potter Special Teases a Magical Return to Hogwarts

You might want to grab your butterbeer for this.
HBO Max dropped a first look teaser for the upcoming special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts—and by the looks of it, we'll be transported to Platform 9 3/4 in no time. The long-awaited reunion, which will be released on the streaming service Jan. 1, will premiere a little more than 20 years after the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, hit theaters in November 2001.
As a nod to beloved fans everywhere, the short clip opens with an unseen character holding a copy of The Daily Prophet, with a front-page headline that reads, "Hogwarts Welcomes Back Alumni."
And yes, we know what you're thinking—that does mean the franchise's original stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will be returning to the wizarding world. And while those three don't appear in the teaser, fans are still treated with appearances from Robbie Coltrane (who played Hagrid) and Matthew Lewis (who played Neville Longbottom), who are seen opening their special once-in-a-lifetime invitations for the school's celebratory reunion.
Additionally, the special will feature stars such as Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, Mark Williams, and director Chris Columbus, among others. Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling will not make an appearance, a source close to production confirms to E! News.
The author has come under fire for her controversial comments in the past few years, with the most recent being in July 2020, after she took to Twitter to share her standpoints about the transgender community.
Until the reunion, we've waving our wands in the air in anticipation!