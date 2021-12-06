Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Sarah Brady Make Red Carpet Debut at Don't Look Up Premiere

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady are proving to be a perfect match.
A little over two months after the actor confirmed his romance with the U.C. San Diego grad, the pair made their red carpet debut—in his-and-hers matching ensembles—for the premiere of his latest flick, Don't Look Up.
For the star-studded NYC event on Sunday, Dec. 5, both Jonah and Sarah wore light blue pantsuits, complete with matching turquoise jacquard loafers. And as an added touch, both parties accessorized their head-to-toe twinning looks with a few different brooches pinned to each blazer.
In early September, Jonah made things IG official by sharing a photo of the two getting cozy inside a restaurant, captioning the pic, "Grateful for you @Sarahhbrady." Since then, the pair have been seemingly inseparable, with Sarah documenting their surfing adventures, camping trips—and other adorable twinning moments, of course. Later that same month, Sarah also teased the cute nickname she calls her other half, while giving a shoutout to his latest movie.
Alongside the movie's teaser, Sarah captioned her post shared to Instagram Stories on Sept. 26, "Can't wait to watch Jojo in Don't Look Up!" In addition to Jonah, the satirical comedy—which is slated for release in select theaters on Dec. 10 and will debut on Netflix on Dec. 24—also stars a blockbuster list of actors including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.
Until the anticipated film's official release, check out some of the other stars on the red carpet at the NYC premiere: