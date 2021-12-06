Grimes Drops Breakup Song “Player of Games” 2 Months After Elon Musk Split

Watch : Grimes Shares FIRST Glimpse of Her Son With Elon Musk's Nursery

The game of love can prove to be quite tricky for most players—as Grimes points out in her latest song.



The 33-year-old singer had fans buzzing over the weekend with the release of her single, "Player of Games." Throughout the song, the musician—who dated 50-year-old Tesla CEO and avid gamer Elon Musk for three years before their split in September—sings about being in love with the best "player of games."



The lyrics include: "I'm in love with the greatest gamer/ But he'll always love the game more than he loves me,"and "Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn't keep you in your place."



Grimes sings going into the chorus: "If I loved him any less / I'd make him stay / But he has to be the best/ Player of games."



Earlier this year, the SpaceX founder confirmed he and Grimes—who share 19-month-old son X Æ A-12 Musk—were taking some time apart after three years together.