Inside iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2021 With Saweetie, Dixie D'Amelio and More

Watch : JoJo Siwa's Most Daring Look Yet at 2021 iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball

It's not the holiday season without the ball coming to town.

After taking a break in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, iHeartRadio was able to bring back the Jingle Ball tour, better known as the season's biggest annual music event that includes performances by this year's biggest artists.

On Friday, Dec. 3, 102.7 KIISFM radio listeners sold out The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., where they watched BTS, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Saweetie and more perform live.

"I'm so excited to be here," Dixie D'Amelio exclusively told E! News before taking the stage with special guest Charli D'Amelio. "I feel like now Los Angeles is my home. This is where my home is so this is my first hometown show. I'm so excited!''

For On-Air With Ryan Seacrest's Tanya Rad, this year's shows are unlike any other. "We haven't had live music in such a long time and there's something about seeing music live with people in community," she shared. "I think Jingle Ball is really exciting this year because we have been separated for so long."