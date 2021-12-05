Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 6th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Tribute

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her son, Saint West, on his birthday.
On Sunday, Dec. 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mom of four posted a sweet slideshow on Instagram of Saint to commemorate his 6th birthday. The images featured Saint smiling, laughing and posing with his mom from back when he was a toddler all the way to present day.
Kim also penned a heartwarming caption to celebrate her eldest son on his special day. "My baby Saint is 6 today!" she wrote. "There's no one like you and your smile."
The KKW Beauty founder also took a moment to commend him on his "negotiating skills," adding that she's "never met anyone" that takes the online game Roblox quite as "serious" as Saint does.
Then she gave a special shout out to his caring personality and their strong bond, adding, "Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles!"
The 41-year-old SKIMS founder also revealed the adorable promise that Saint made to her that morning. "You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you're 10! Lol," she revealed. "I love you forever!!!"
In the comments underneath Kim's post, Khloe Kardashian also took a moment to give Saint some love, writing, "The absolute cutest!!!!!!!! We all love you Sainty!!!!!"
In addition to her birthday tribute, Kim chronicled each of the rainbows that appeared in her home on her Instagram Story, saying that they were "for Sainty" on his birthday.
When she discovered six in total, one for each year since Saint's birth in 2015, she couldn't believe it. "OMG a 6th rainbow for my Saints 6th birthday!" she wrote. "I've never ever had this many rainbows in the same room at once."
Kim took the collection of rainbows as a special birthday message to her son from her dad, Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003. "Thanks dad! I'll tell Saint you said happy birthday," she wrote, adding the hashtag #NeededThis.
Kris Jenner also shared her well wishes for the birthday boy in her own Instagram post. Filled to the brim with images of Saint with her and the rest of his family, the proud grandmother called him "the sweetest boy who warms my heart" and "lights up every room."
"You are such a good brother, such a good cousin, such a good son and such a amazing grandson!!" Kris gushed. "You are so kind and so gentle and so loving."
She also shared how proud she was of Saint and how much she loved him. "I thank God for you every day and for the blessing of having you as my grandson," she added. "Happy birthday my little angel I love you love you love you!"