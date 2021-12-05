Paul Walker's Brother Cody and Vin Diesel Reunite as They Mark 8th Anniversary of Actor's Death

Paul Walker's legacy lives on through his family, including his Fast & Furious one.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, days after the eighth anniversary of the actor's death, his brother Cody Walker hosted his annual FuelFest music and automotive festival in Phoenix, Ariz. A portion of the proceeds from the annual event helped benefit Reach Out Worldwide, the charity Paul founded, of which Cody serves as CEO.
At Fuelfest, the latter was joined by none other than Paul's longtime Fast & Furious co-star and friend, Vin Diesel, and fellow cast member Tyrese Gibson.
"I'm here with my brother in FuelFest," Vin, 54, said in an Instagram selfie video, which showed him appearing with his arm around Cody at the crowded Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. "It is an honor to see the whole car culture being brought together by my brother Cody."
He continued, "I'm so proud of him and I know my brother Pablo is even more proud of him," referring to his nickname for Paul.
"Thank you all, for everybody that showed up, who showed so much support today. Thank you to my family for showing up in a big way," Cody said, patting Vin on the shoulder. "It's a huge deal."
The two actors also appeared with Cody onstage. Vin has met with Paul's brother before, including in 2019 when he visited the cast on the set of F9: The Fast Saga. That year, Tyrese joined Cody at the inaugural FuelFest in Anaheim, Calif.
Tyrese, 42, Cody, 33, and festival co-founder Chris Lee also shared images from Saturday's event on Instagram.
"8 years later," Cody wrote, alongside a photo of him and Vin embracing. "Thank you #Phoenix @fuelfest."
Tyrese wrote on his Instagram Story, "Family is here at @fuelfest."
Paul died in a car crash in Valencia, Calif. on Nov. 30, 2013. He was 40 years old.
At the time, Furious 7 was still filming and his two brothers, Cody and Caleb Walker, were brought in to be his doubles for his character, Brian O'Conner. The siblings also provided voiceovers, while other body and stunt doubles and CGI were also used to complete the film, which was released in 2015. The next movie in the franchise, Fast & Furious 10, is set for release in 2023.
"Vin and the whole family have done a really good job of tastefully kind of letting the character ride off into the sunset," Cody told TMZ in June. "I think Paul would really get a kick out of where it's gone. It's gotten so crazy. It's a wild, wild ride at this point. Paul was very much the purist, the real car guy. I couldn't speculate what he would think. I just know that Vin always takes a very serious approach to keeping Paul's legacy in mind and he's always done a really nice job of paying tribute to his character. They worked together and were brothers for years."
In addition to Cody and Caleb, Paul is also survived by sisters Amie and Ashlie, dad Paul Walker III, mom Cheryl Walker and daughter Meadow Walker, who is now 23 and recently got married. Vin walked her down the aisle and his eldest daughter Hania Riley Sinclair, 13, served as her maid of honor.
Last week, on the eighth anniversary of Paul death, Vin paid tribute to his friend on Instagram.
"So much to tell you..." Vin wrote. "I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying 'Letty just wanted you to come home Dom...' When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what's on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha."
Vin included in his post a photo of Meadow in her wedding dress and an image of his 13-year-old daughter, Hania Sinclair. The actor is also dad to son Vincent Sinclair, 11, and 6-year-old daughter Pauline Sinclair, who is named after Paul.
"I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn't know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work," Vin wrote. "Will never forget what you told me... you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that's wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own. It's been eight years today... and not a day goes by that I don't reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have... but you know that."
He continued, "Tragedies in life are always followed by life's blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor. How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast... but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always... and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo..."