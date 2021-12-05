Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Sport Colorful Looks During Family’s Movie Outing

Watch : Should Ben Affleck Stay Quiet About His Relationship With J.Lo?!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked extra cozy on a day out with their family.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the couple, who rekindled their early 2000s romance this past spring, treated several of their kids to a movie at the Regency Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.

Before the show started, Ben and Jen were seen cuddling close together as they were escorted into the movie theater by a man who appeared to be a manager.

Jennifer could be seen wearing a multi-colored floral sweater and jeans. She finished off the look with a purple face mask that matched her sweater and boots.

Ben opted for a much more monochromatic look. The Justice League actor channeled his inner Batman by wearing a black jean jacket over a plaid shirt and graphic tee. He completed the outfit with black jeans, sunglasses, and sneakers.

Following closely behind the couple were Jen's twins, Emme and Max, 13, and Ben's kids, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.