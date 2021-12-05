Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Bing Bong! Lil Nas X Recruits Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and Other Stars for TikTok Video

Lil Nas X enlisted the help of celebs such as Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and more for a TikTok video that follows a recent popular trend.

By Corinne Heller Dec 05, 2021 9:37 PMTags
MusicAvril LavigneOlivia RodrigoLil Nas X
Watch: Lil Nas X Long-Awaited Album "Montero" Drops & We React!

Lil Nas X enlisted the help of his new celebrity friends for a TikTok video.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the singer was honored with the Innovator of the Year award at Variety's 2021 Hitmakers Brunch. There, he recruited fellow music artists Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Tinashe, Anitta, Avril Lavigne, and Chloe Bailey—who had presented him with the honor—for a TikTok video.

Following a rising trend, the stars lip-synched viral sound bites from unfiltered interviews with random people on the streets of New York City, first posted by the popular Instagram and TikTok account @sidetalknyc, a.ka. "New York's one-minute street show."

"BING BONG!" Lil Nas X captioned the video compilation, quoting a viral catchphrase that originated on the online series and has since become an unofficial slogan for New York Knicks fans.

Watch Lil Nas X's TikTok video (warning: Contains explicit language)

At the event, Lil Nas X and Lavigne were photographed using his phone. He was also spotted hanging out with Harlow and taking pics with him before sitting down for the award show. After the event, he and Bailey chatted and he also was spotted embracing more of his colleagues.

photos
Lil Nas X Rules the 2021 Met Gala With Epic Outfit Changes

In addition to the singer, other winners at Variety's event included Harlow for Hitmaker of Tomorrow, Billie Eilish and Finneas for Best Film Song of the Year, Normani for Collaborator of the Year, Lana del Rey for the Decade Award and Rodrigo for Songwriter of the Year. Lavigne introduced her and Rodrigo thanked her in her speech for inspiring her. Also, BTS appeared at the event remotely to accept the honor of Record of the Year.

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz

See photos of the stars at the event:

Trending Stories

1

Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Break Up

2
Exclusive

How Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari "Went All Out" for Her B-Day

3

Happy Birthday, Saint West! Look Back at His Cutest Childhood Photos

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety
Lil Nas X & Avril Lavigne

The two record a TikTok video.

Araya Doheny/WireImage
Lil Nas X

In Balmain.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

In Calvin Luo.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Avril Lavigne
Araya Doheny/WireImage
Billie Eilish
Araya Doheny/WireImage
Chloe Bailey

In Sol by Irena Soprano.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Anitta

In Sergio Hudson.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Variety
Claudia Sulewski & Finneas O'Connell
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tinashe
Araya Doheny/WireImage
Pusha T
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety
Kali Uchis
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Lana Del Rey
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety
Lil Nas X & Chloe Bailey
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Variety
Anitta & Kali Uchis
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Variety
Billie Eilish & Olivia Rodrigo
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety
John Mayer & Jack Harlow
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Break Up

2
Exclusive

How Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari "Went All Out" for Her B-Day

3

Happy Birthday, Saint West! Look Back at His Cutest Childhood Photos

4

See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Nail-Biting New Accessory

5

JoJo Siwa Wears Her Most Daring Look Yet at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball