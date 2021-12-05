Bing Bong! Lil Nas X Recruits Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and Other Stars for TikTok Video

Watch : Lil Nas X Long-Awaited Album "Montero" Drops & We React!

Lil Nas X enlisted the help of his new celebrity friends for a TikTok video.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the singer was honored with the Innovator of the Year award at Variety's 2021 Hitmakers Brunch. There, he recruited fellow music artists Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Tinashe, Anitta, Avril Lavigne, and Chloe Bailey—who had presented him with the honor—for a TikTok video.

Following a rising trend, the stars lip-synched viral sound bites from unfiltered interviews with random people on the streets of New York City, first posted by the popular Instagram and TikTok account @sidetalknyc, a.ka. "New York's one-minute street show."

"BING BONG!" Lil Nas X captioned the video compilation, quoting a viral catchphrase that originated on the online series and has since become an unofficial slogan for New York Knicks fans.

Watch Lil Nas X's TikTok video (warning: Contains explicit language)

At the event, Lil Nas X and Lavigne were photographed using his phone. He was also spotted hanging out with Harlow and taking pics with him before sitting down for the award show. After the event, he and Bailey chatted and he also was spotted embracing more of his colleagues.