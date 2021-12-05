Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Split and Call Off Engagement

Watch : James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Won't Invite Old Cast to Wedding

It's over between Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss.

The longtime couple has ended their engagement, six months after he proposed and following recent split rumors.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," James, 29, and Raquel, 27, said in a joint statement on their separate Instagram pages on Sunday, Dec. 5. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

James and Raquel included in their posts a selfie of the two in a studio. The Vanderpump Rules cast filmed the season nine reunion show last week and following recent online split rumors, People, citing a source, reported that the two ended their engagement during the taping. The magazine said Raquel returned her ring on camera and was later seen not wearing it. Reps had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.