Prince William Recalls Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Morning Fights Over Music

Watch : Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments

It's a mini royal rumpus every morning at the house of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Speaking on an upcoming Dec. 6 episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk audio walking series, recorded this past spring, the Duke of Cambridge and future heir to the throne offered a rare glimpse into his and his wife's life at home with children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

"What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music," William said, according to Town & Country magazine. "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning. And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamor for the music."