Prince William Recalls Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Morning Fights Over Music

It's a mini royal rumpus every morning at the house of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Speaking on an upcoming Dec. 6 episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk audio walking series, recorded this past spring, the Duke of Cambridge and future heir to the throne offered a rare glimpse into his and his wife's life at home with children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
"What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music," William said, according to Town & Country magazine. "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning. And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamor for the music."
William added, referring to his children's dancing, "There's a lot of hip movements going along. There's a lot of dressing up. Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing."
On the episode, the duke said his kids are currently "loving" Shakira's 2010 song "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). He played that track as well as AC/DC's 1990 rock anthem "Thunderstruck"—which he said helped him get back to work after the weekend, and Tina Turner's 1991 song "The Best"—which he said reminded him of his late mother Princess Diana.
"When I was younger, [my brother Prince] Harry and I, we were at boarding school," William said, according to Town & Country. "And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school. And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment."
He continued, "And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well. You'd be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off...When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother."
"There's nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you're a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week,'" he said, according to Blabbermouth.net. "It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone."