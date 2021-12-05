Pink Helps Dying Fan With Cancer Complete Her Bucket List

Watch : Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs

Pink just made a terminally ill fan's dream come true.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer, 42, sat down with long-time fan and fellow Philadelphia native Diane Berberian, 63, for a thirty-minute Zoom call last month, helping her check off one of the last major goals left on her bucket list.

Outside of being one of Pink's biggest fans, Berberian is an elite runner, triathlete, and Ironman competitor, who is in hospice care after being diagnosed with bone cancer. According to ABC 6, the 63-year-old completed her final marathon in Philadelphia just last month.

On Nov. 27, Berberian posted a segment from her conversation with Pink on Facebook and shared her appreciation for everyone who helped make it possible.

"THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO TOOK THE TIME TO TRY AND MAKE CONNECTIONS... OUR DREAM CAME TRUE!!!!!" she captioned the video. "Pink sang 'We Are the Champions.' Will try to share later."