BTS Celebrates Jin's Birthday Onstage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2021

BTS's Jin doesn't need permission to dance on his birthday!
The beloved K-Pop group's eldest member got to celebrate his 29th birthday a day early with their fanbase, ARMY, while on stage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Friday, Dec. 3.
A video from the event posted by 102.7 KIIS FM revealed that the sweet moment came just as the group was chatting with the crowd and getting ready to perform the holiday remix of their Grammy-nominated hit single, "Dynamite."
As they began to wrap up their conversation, the members put their performance on pause when they saw KIIS FM's Jojo Wright wheel a colorful, multi-tiered cake out onto the stage.
JoJo also shared another angle of the birthday surprise on Twitter, writing, "Such a great moment, honored to be part of it, HAPPY BIRTHDAY JIN!"
Instantly, Jin looked pleasantly surprised when he noticed the cake while the other members cheered.
Dressed in reindeer ears to celebrate the holidays, the eldest member appeared touched by the gesture and pulled Jojo into a hug as thanks.
When asked if it was his birthday, Jin enthusiastically yelled, "It's my birthday! Thank you!"
As the members formed a bubble around him, rapper Suga could be seen taking a look at the cake, which was decorated from top to bottom with different BTS references.
The four-layered cake featured 'Happy Birthday' written at its base with sticks of dynamite surrounding it, a reference to "Dynamite," while the third level featured the rainbow skyline and large donut from the song's music video.
Above that, there was a purple layer (ARMY's representative color) that featured planets placed all around it to signify their recent song collaboration with Coldplay, "My Universe." And, at the very top, BTS's logo was featured on a yellow cake that had a stack of mini pancakes with butter on them, a nod to their single, "Butter."
But that wasn't all. The surprise got even sweeter when Jojo got the entire crowd to sing Mr. Worldwide Handsome "Happy Birthday," with the rest of BTS joining in as well.
Jin initially appeared a bit embarrassed by all of the attention, pinching his fingers at the bridge of his nose, but quickly leaned into the well wishes and spread his arms out with a big smile on his face.
When the crowd had finished singing, he put his hands over his head in the shape of a heart to show his appreciation.
"I love you, ARMY!" He yelled. "You are my gift. Thank you!"