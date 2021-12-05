Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and More Stars Step Out in Style for Variety's Hitmaker Event

"As many of you know, it's been a pretty crazy year, it's been a pretty fun year," Lil Nas X said accepting the award for Innovator of the Year. See how he and other stars dressed for the brunch.

By Alyssa Morin Dec 05, 2021 12:32 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCelebritiesEvents
Stars hit all the right (fashion) notes!

On Saturday, Dec. 4, music's top artists and newbies alike stepped out in style to celebrate Variety's fifth annual Hitmakers brunch in Los Angeles. Celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Anitta, Lil Nas X and many others didn't miss a beat in the fashion department.

Getting into the holiday spirit, the "good 4 u" singer, who took home the Songwriter of the Year Award, wore a little black dress with mesh detailing that featured a bright green bow in the center. She tied her look together with black see-through socks and matching Mary Jane platform heels.

Additionally, Lil Nas X was a vision in white, dressing up in a Balmain cut-out design paired with matching bell-bottom pants and blazer. During the event, he gave a heartfelt speech while accepting the Innovator of the Year Award.

"As many of you know, it's been a pretty crazy year, it's been a pretty fun year," he said. "This year, it took a lot of mental strength for me to continue to keep pushing after my debut."

photos
Olivia Rodrigo Through the Years

He explained, "I reached such a high place so quickly and it's very scary to try to follow up and keep it going. But I came out, I was myself. I put effort into every single part of my career."

The musician also thanked his team, adding, "I'm super thankful for this award, I'm thankful for this year, I'm thankful to be here with all of these people that inspire me."

Lil Nas X and Olivia weren't the only celebs to wow at the event. Take a closer look at all of the stylish moments from the Variety Hitmakers brunch in our gallery below.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

In Calvin Luo.

Araya Doheny/WireImage
Billie Eilish
Araya Doheny/WireImage
Lil Nas X

In Balmain.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Avril Lavigne
Araya Doheny/WireImage
Chloe Bailey

In Sol by Irena Soprano.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Anitta

In Sergio Hudson.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Variety
Claudia Sulewski & Finneas O'Connell
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tinashe
Araya Doheny/WireImage
Pusha T
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety
Kali Uchis
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Lana Del Rey
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety
Lil Nas X & Chloe Bailey
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Variety
Anitta & Kali Uchis
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Variety
Billie Eilish & Olivia Rodrigo
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety
John Mayer & Jack Harlow

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

