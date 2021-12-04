Kelly Clarkson Gets Real About "Feeling Alone" During the Holidays Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Watch : Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson's Music Battle!

The holiday season isn't always merry and bright for everyone.

That's the message Kelly Clarkson recently shared with her fans during her new NBC special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which aired earlier this week on Dec. 1.

Ahead of performing her latest song, "Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know)," The Voice coach opened up about the not-so-cheery side to the holidays.

"The holidays come with a whole range of emotions," Kelly said. "I'm gonna be real with y'all, when I wrote this next song, I was crying my face off, which happens even at Christmastime, everyone. I had just put my kids to bed and I was just going through it, having a really hard time, and it's been a really tough year for a lot of us."

She continued, "And I wrote this song for me, but also because there aren't many holiday songs for people feeling alone or lost or just plain sad other than Dolly Parton's classic 'Hard Candy Christmas,' which we all love."