Watch Gisele Bündchen Rescue a Sea Turtle in Touching Video

Gisele Bündchen is of-fish-ially an ocean hero.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the 41-year-old model posted a video on Instagram of her rescuing a sea turtle that had been caught in a fishing net and left stranded on the beach.

In the clip, Gisele can be heard speaking Portuguese as she works to free the poor creature, which had been flipped on its back, while her dog, Onyx, watches on behind her. After freeing the turtle from the netting, she lets it get its bearings and move its flippers before carrying it back to the ocean.

However, the model shared that other sea creatures often aren't so fortunate. "There are so many other animals that unfortunately end up dying on nets like this," she wrote in video's caption. "Today I was reminded that we must become more aware of our ways as a species and help protect all animals, it's our choice."