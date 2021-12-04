JoJo Siwa Turns Heads With Her Most Daring Look Yet at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball

JoJo Siwa totally sleighed her latest red carpet look.
The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star made a grand entrance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Forum in Los Angeles. In fact, the 18-year-old turned heads on the red carpet with her most daring outfit yet.
Instead of wearing her signature bows in her hair, the reality TV personality opted for a glitzy black blazer top that featured a sparkly silver bow front and center. Making her ensemble a lot more grown-up than her past looks, JoJo styled her blazer without a shirt underneath and showed off her toned physique. She paired her top with ruched black leather shorts, bow-adorned heels and dainty jewelry pieces.
What's more? The former Dancing With the Stars contestant's outfit was mom-approved!
"It's a little T-to-the-bow tonight, a little more adult T-to-the-bow bow," JoJo told E! News. "My mom went shopping. She pulled a few things out of a bag and, immediately, I knew, this is the one for tonight. It's the one."
The Dance Moms alum's mom, Jessalynn Siwa, was standing by her daughter's side when she revealed the details behind her ensemble.
Below, take a closer look at JoJo's stylish red carpet look at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball ceremony.
Plus, see the other jaw-dropping outfits celebrities wore to the event.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo