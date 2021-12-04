Michael Bublé Reveals His Family’s Sweet Musical Tradition for the Holidays

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that Michael Bublé's new holiday special is on the horizon.
The award-winning singer will debut Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City on Monday, Dec. 6, which will feature a mix of comedy, music and celebrity guests, including Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon, Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham and more.
But how does the king of Christmas celebrate the holidays when he's not creating a festive project during this time of year? In an exclusive interview with E! News, Michael revealed the sweet musical tradition that his family performs every year.
"We sing the song 'Feliz Navidad' for 7,000 times...over and over," the 46-year-old musician shared. "I'm not kidding you."
The Canadian native, who has been married to Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato since 2011, also said that they combine each other's cultures during the holidays.
"Culturally, we're so different. In many of those Latin countries...Christmas Eve is kind of more of the day. So the presents are opened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," he explained. "But in our culture, in North America, for the most part, it really is [done on] Christmas morning."
Michael explained that he and Luisana, who share three kids, Noah, 8, Elias, 5, and Vida Amber, 3, will tell their children that "Santa Claus comes in the morning."
"The big presence from Santa, and grandma and grandpa in the family, comes Christmas morning," he said. "But Christmas Eve, we still open up some special presents. So we kind of mix and match."
Holiday traditions aside, it looks like Michael's kids are starting to follow in his footsteps, especially his son Noah.
"My kids are so into music," he told E! News, "and I've never pushed them, but they all take piano lessons. My son co-wrote a song that's on my new record."
He gushed over Noah, saying, "He actually came up with the chorus. He's eight years old and he is just a very musical kid. They're all very musical kids."
Come Monday, fans of the Christmas singer are in for a real treat with his new special. According to Michael, he and Camila will incorporate the pop star's Latin heritage, which is something he that he said is close to his heart as well.
"Camila is somebody that my wife and I have been really huge fans of," he raved. "I spend a lot of time in Latin culture. I live in Argentina half the time. And so, I spent probably more than half of every car ride with my children singing, 'I love when you call me Señorita.'"
Michael teased what's to come, revealing, "I don't know if I'm supposed to give this away...She has this mariachi band. It's so beautiful. It's so classy and just wonderful, and rich."
Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City airs Monday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
