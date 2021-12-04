Michael Bublé Reveals His Family’s Sweet Musical Tradition for the Holidays

Watch : Michael Buble Talks Christmas Special With Camila Cabello

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that Michael Bublé's new holiday special is on the horizon.

The award-winning singer will debut Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City on Monday, Dec. 6, which will feature a mix of comedy, music and celebrity guests, including Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon, Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham and more.

But how does the king of Christmas celebrate the holidays when he's not creating a festive project during this time of year? In an exclusive interview with E! News, Michael revealed the sweet musical tradition that his family performs every year.

"We sing the song 'Feliz Navidad' for 7,000 times...over and over," the 46-year-old musician shared. "I'm not kidding you."

The Canadian native, who has been married to Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato since 2011, also said that they combine each other's cultures during the holidays.

"Culturally, we're so different. In many of those Latin countries...Christmas Eve is kind of more of the day. So the presents are opened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," he explained. "But in our culture, in North America, for the most part, it really is [done on] Christmas morning."