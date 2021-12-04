Adam Sandler Raves Over Haim’s Updated Cover of His “Chanukah Song”

Watch : Adam Sandler Reacts to Viral Video of Him Getting Turned Away at IHOP

It's Hanukkah and Haim are celebrating!

As part of the rock band's yearly ‘Haimukkah' festivities, the three sisters—Este, 35, Danielle, 32, and Alana, 29—performed a hilarious cover of Adam Sandler's Saturday Night Live hit "The Chanukah Song" on Friday, Dec. 3.

Captioning the post, "Sandler we love you," the band spruced up the '90s track's lyrics with a few updated name drops, giving shout-outs to musicians and celebrities alike, including Doja Cat, Timothée Chalamet, Rashida Jones and more.

After watching their performance, Sandler himself took to Twitter to give the sisters his stamp of approval, retweeting their video and commenting, "Love you ladies! You are three badass jews! See you on tour!"

The sisters opened their performance with a reference to another iconic SNL cast member, singing, "Maya Rudolph lights the menorah."

"So does Japanese Breakfast," they added, a callout to the musician and Crying at H Mart author Michelle Zauner.