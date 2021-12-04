HSM's Monique Coleman Reveals How Corbin Bleu Supported Her After She Had a Miscarriage

Wildcats always look out for each other, even in the toughest times.

In an interview with People, posted on Friday, Dec. 3, Monique Coleman of High School Musical fame revealed that she suffered a miscarriage before filming the new Lifetime movie A Christmas Dance Reunion with fellow movie alum Corbin Bleu. Production on the TV holiday film took place in fall 2020 and the project aired Friday.

Monique, who also revealed in 2019 that she had had a miscarriage, told People she thought she would film the movie while pregnant and that when she suffered her latest loss, Corbin, 32, and his wife Sasha Clements were there for her. She said that during filming on Oct. 15, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, the couple lit a candle in her honor and sent her a photo and a prayer and told her that they were thinking of her.