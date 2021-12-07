Tristan Thompson Allegedly Welcomes Third Child as Maralee Nichols Gives Birth

A woman who claimed in a paternity lawsuit to be pregnant with Tristan Thompson's third child has given birth to a baby boy.
E! News can confirm that Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy last week, after her legal battle against the NBA star was made public.
Tristan has not responded to Maralee's birth announcement. The Sacramento Kings player is the father of two older children—Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, 3, and Jordan Craig's son Prince Thompson, 4.
In his own lawsuit, filed in Houston, Tristan admitted to having sex with Maralee while celebrating his 30th birthday in March—four months before E! News learned about his and Khloe's latest split—and requested that genetic testing be performed upon the baby's arrival to prove whether or not he is indeed his dad.
In her lawsuit against Tristan, filed in a Los Angeles court in June, a then-pregnant Maralee requested that the athlete pay for her pregnancy and birth-related expenses. She also requested full legal and physical custody of her son, and for Tristan to be given visitation rights.
In her initial filing, Maralee included a text she said Tristan once sent her, which read, "You know how I feel. My feelings haven't changed at all. Wont [sic] be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong. You are aware that I'm retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed. It's texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars."
His alleged text continued, "So you better off taking this 75k I'm offering cause you won't get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month."
Tristan has neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of the text. He and the NBA have not commented on his retirement plans.
E! News has continued to reach out to Tristan and Maralee's lawyers for further comment.