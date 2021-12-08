Halle Berry Shouts Out Two Very Special People During Her PCAs Acceptance Speech

Catwoman is officially an Icon!
Halle Berry accepted the People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, where she paid tribute to her devoted fans in a passionate speech.
"You know, the only reason I have been here for 30 years still working," Halle said on stage at the Barker Hangar, "doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade is because of all of you! Every single one of you! Every single one of you. You allow me to be myself."
The Oscar winner, 55, continued, "When I fall down, my fans, the public, you pick me up. And when I'm up, you push me higher. So thank you, thank you from my heart. From my heart."
Of course, the acceptance speech wouldn't be complete without a shoutout to her children, Nahla, 13, and Maceo, 8. "They have to lose so much time with their mommy," she concluded, "because I get to go work and do what I love. So thank you Nahla, thank you, Maceo. I hope you find something in life you can love and can do with as much vigor and zest that I do.
Cardi B presented the trophy to the Bruised star and director—and the rapper's introduction was both heartwarming and hilarious, which we totally expected.
"Halle Berry is one of my heroes," Cardi said about the actress. "She's strong, she's brilliant and she was the first woman of color to win an Academy Award for Best Actress. She let little girls like me dream big, inspiring us to reach the stars and break records of our own, which I did by the way. Lots of them."
Halle's latest project, Bruised, is now streaming on Netflix. She recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Kings, Kidnap, Extant, X-Men: Days of Future Past and more action-packed films and shows.
In addition to her on-screen accolades, Halle is also a proud activist. She's a longtime volunteer and advocate for domestic violence intervention programs, including at the Jenesse Center. "The reason I say this organization is my heart and soul is because I understand the good that it does and the lives that it changes and the impact it has on women and the children in our community," she said in 2015.
So it's safe to say that Halle definitely was the right recipient for the People's Icon prize.
For the full list of winners at this year's E!'s People's Choice Awards, click here.