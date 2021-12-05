Cara Santana’s Holiday Collection Is Bold, Fun, & Comfortable

We interviewed Cara Santana because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from her own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's time for holiday parties, which means we can dress up again. If that sounds exciting, but you're scared of breaking the bank, you need to shop at Kohl's. Cara Santana just dropped her latest collection with Nine West just in time for the holiday season. If you're looking for bold colors, fun fabrics, and comfortable styles, this is the collection for you.

Cara dished on the recent drop in an exclusive interview with E! News, remarking, "Kohl's is an incredible partner because they value the fundamental beliefs I hold of inclusion, diversity, and accessibility. I wanted to create something that would resonate with all women and they did too! That's what I love about working there and shopping there as a little girl, no matter my budget there was always something I could wear and wanted to wear. I saw myself in the clothes!

Cara told E! all about the collection, shared her favorite pieces, and dished on her holiday plans.