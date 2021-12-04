Go Viral With Charli & Dixie D'Amelio's Holiday Gift Picks

We interviewed Charli and Dixie because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from their own product lines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't know what to gift the TikTok-obsessed people on your list? Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have you covered.
From stylish fits from their Social Tourist apparel line to ice makers and hi-tech toasters, the sister duo knows what's up when it comes to gifting your friends and family things they won't want to return! No complicated dances required.
In addition to rounding up 12 fool-proof gifts with her sister, Dixie has some great advice for finding the perfect gifts this season. "Definitely quality over quantity. I love giving thoughtful gifts rather than materialistic ones. The more sentiment, the better."
And let's not forget that the reason for the season is not about receiving, but it's about spending time with loved ones, and Charli can second that.
Her favorite part of the holidays? "To spend time with friends and family that I don't normally get to see because of our schedule," the dancer explained. "It's the perfect time to hang out and relax. Plus, I can watch The Grinch on repeat, which is one of my favorite movies!"
Follow in the TikTok star's lead and turn on The Grinch while scrolling below to check out the D'Amelio sisters' gift ideas for everyone on your list!
Social Tourist Shrug Sweater
"I love this Social Tourist shrug sweater. They're really trendy right now and pair really nicely with the Social Tourist cropped sweater camis," the "Be Happy" artist explained.
Cropped Sweater Cami
"I'm obsessed with the Leopard Print Cropped Sweater Cami from Social Tourist," Charli told E!. "It is so versatile - it can be dressed up or down and also can be worn in spring or winter, depending on if you want to pair it with a shrug or jacket. I also LOVE the Faux Leather Mini Skirt as well as the Seamed Crew T-Shirt for a more casual look.
Revolution InstaGLO® R270 Toaster
When we asked Dixie what gift she's received in the past that she gets a ton of use out of, the Revolution Cooking's InstaGLO Toaster, a.k.a the viral TikTok toaster, was her answer. "I eat a lot of toasted bagels," the "Psycho" artist revealed to E!.
Frigidaire Compact Ice Maker - Black
And Charli's most-used gift? "My ice maker! I keep it in my room so it's always there for when I make my coffee," the TikTok star told us. "It's the best."
PUMA Mayze
"They're my go-to sneaker and they look great with literally everything," Dixie said of Puma's Mayze silhouette. "They're definitely a crowd pleaser!"
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera - Ice White
"I've been really into film cameras lately, so I'd probably look at those or a polaroid," Charli suggested. "It's such a cute gift and the perfect way to capture memories."
Sunset Projection Lamp
Dixie's pick for a White Elephant gift exchange? A sunset projection lamp! "I feel like these are kind of like modern-day lava lamps. I have two in my bedroom and I always use them when I'm making content. They're super vibe-y!"
Social Tourist Beanie
"I've been really into hats lately, and we just released our new Social Tourist beanie. I would definitely bring that! Fashionable and functional."
Social Tourist Logo Crew Socks 3-Pack
When asked about their go-to stocking stuffers? Both girls picked out these Social Tourist socks. "Who doesn't love socks? I might be biased, but our Social Tourist socks are so comfortable," Charli added.
