Go Viral With Charli & Dixie D'Amelio's Holiday Gift Picks

We interviewed Charli and Dixie because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from their own product lines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't know what to gift the TikTok-obsessed people on your list? Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have you covered.

From stylish fits from their Social Tourist apparel line to ice makers and hi-tech toasters, the sister duo knows what's up when it comes to gifting your friends and family things they won't want to return! No complicated dances required.

In addition to rounding up 12 fool-proof gifts with her sister, Dixie has some great advice for finding the perfect gifts this season. "Definitely quality over quantity. I love giving thoughtful gifts rather than materialistic ones. The more sentiment, the better."