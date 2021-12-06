Succession Recap: We're Not Sure Which of the Roy Siblings Made Us Squirm More

The Roy siblings may've been in Italy for their mother's wedding, but they sure knew how to make the getaway all about them.
In the Dec. 5 episode of Succession, titled "Chiantishire," the children of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) proved just how messy they really are.
Let's start with oldest sibling Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), who chose to propose to his paid-for-girlfriend Willa (Justine Lupe) after a journalist began asking questions about their relationship. To make matters worse, Connor's not-so-grand gesture took place at an event celebrating his mother's wedding, which is just rude. Of course, Willa's response didn't help, as she couldn't bring herself to say yes or no.
"If it's OK, I'm smiling now like you said yes," Connor told his maybe bride while wearing a terrifying grin.
And that's not even the most awkward thing to happen in "Chiantishire." Shiv (Sarah Snook) had us squirming in our seats during a weirdly condescending romp with husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).
After her mom told her that some women aren't made to be mothers, Shiv drunkenly returned home and promised Tom that she's willingly to have a baby. As the pair began to fool around, Tom invited Shiv to boss him around by calling her "mistress." However, Shiv quickly spewed out a series of insults, leaving her husband rattled the next day.
"It kind of got into the realm that you don't love me," he admitted to Shiv. "Sometimes I think, should I maybe listen to the things you say directly in my face when we're at our most intimate?"
Rather than assure him that their relationship is fine, Shiv gaslit her husband and accused him of being manipulative. As for her baby promise? She backtracked, ultimately agreeing to have her eggs frozen so they can reevaluate in 10 years.
"I just think it's a good option," Shiv noted in the highly uncomfortable conversation. "And then, if something happens or you change your mind, they destroy them. It doesn't bind you."
When Tom confessed that he'd want Shiv to have his babies still if he died, she offered up a simple, "Thank you."
That's not the correct response, Shiv.
Speaking of inappropriate responses, later in the episode, Roman (Kieran Culkin) celebrated a big business win by sending a photo of his penis to Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron). Unfortunately, Roman didn't double check his text and accidentally sent the image to his own father.
The moment had us literally yelping out in discomfort. Unsurprisingly, Roman got ripped into by Logan, who called his son a "sicko" and a "laughing stock."
Looks like Roman's win was short-lived.
Though the aformentioned moments were particularly brutal, the Roy sibling that had us stressed out the most was disgraced son Kendall (Jeremy Strong). During a sit-down dinner with Logan, in which the business tycoon had his grandson taste his food in case it was poisoned, Kendall asked to be bought out of the firm. He also, very confidently, said he was better than Logan.
The Roy family patriarch refused to take the insult, reminding Kendall about the accident that killed the cater waiter at Shiv's wedding. Even though Kendall doubled down and insisted he's a good person, he was clearly shaken when Logan calmly told him to "f--k off."
In the final moments of the episode, Kendall appeared inebriated while laying face down on a floatie in a pool. As he began to fall asleep, a beer bottle fell to the bottom, allowing the camera to show Kendall's nose and mouth eerily close to the water.
While it's unlikely that Kendall will accidentally drown, it's a red flag that a spiral is soon approaching for the ousted Roy.
Succession airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.