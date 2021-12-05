Revisit All the Major Fashion Moments From Last Year's 2020 People's Choice Awards

Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
By Allison Crist Dec 05, 2021 12:00 PM
Watch: BEST Kardashian Moments at the People's Choice Awards

Look out: Memorable fashion moments ahead. 

One of the best parts of award shows is seeing all of the A-list stars stun on the red carpet beforehand, which is why we can hardly wait until the 2021 People's Choice Awards this Tuesday. 

Airing at 9 p.m. on both NBC and E!, the fan-voted show will honor the best of the best across movies, TV, music and pop culture. Expect to see all of your favorite stars, including this year's special honorees, Halle Berry (People's Icon of 2021), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (People's Champion of 2021), Kim Kardashian (Fashion Icon of 2021) and Christina Aguilera (Music Icon of 2021).

Red carpet coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. on E! as Laverne Cox is set to host Live From E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards alongside panelists Emmy-winning television host Karamo, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez.

photos
Flashback: 2001 People's Choice Awards

We're already dreaming of all the fashion to come, and in honor of the upcoming awards show, we're looking back at all of the major style moments from last year's People's Choice Awards. 

Keep scrolling to see the impressive looks rocked by stars like Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler Perry and more.

The People's Choice Awards airs live on E! and NBC on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

In Schiaparelli

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

In Salvador Perez

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tyler Perry

In Berluti

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

In Christian Siriano with Forevermark jewelry, Gianvito Rossi shoes

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo

In David Koma

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Alison Brie

In Dolce & Gabbana with Sophia Webster shoes

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish

In Prabal Gurung

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mary Fitzgerald

In lexi with Sarah Flint shoes, Adina's Jewels and Elise Paige jewelry

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

In Alexandre Vauthier

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Armie Hammer

In Eleventy Milano

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Leslie Jones

In Christian Siriano

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

In Alexander McQueen

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

In Elie Saab

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sofia Vergara

In Dolce & Gabbana

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chris Sullivan
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tyler, The Creator

   

E!
Justin Bieber
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Chrishell Stause

In Rita Vinieris with Giuseppe shoes, Vince Camuto clutch, wasee jewels 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mandy Moore

In Brandon Maxwell

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Mario Lopez
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Blake Shelton
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Elizabeth Berkley
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tanya Rad
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Addison Rae

In Sophie Theallet with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christina Hendricks

In Marchesa

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Joey King

In Robert Wun

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly

In Berluti 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil

In Christopher John Rogers with Alessandra Rich earrings, D'Razio rings

