Did Kim Kardashian Just Throw Shade at Larsa Pippen? She Says...

Can't a girl just post a selfie without starting some drama?
That's what Kim Kardashian is presumably asking herself after fans thought she was throwing shade at former friend Larsa Pippen with a saucy photo caption on Instagram. On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a picture of herself with pal La La Anthony in the background, writing, "They can steal your recipe but the sauce won't taste the same."
While the post appeared innocent at first glance, some of her followers speculated that the caption was a subtle dig at Larsa—given that the Real Housewives of Miami star had just been accused of "trying to become the new Kim Kardashian" in a recently released trailer for the Peacock show.
The timing of Kim's Instagram post raised eyebrows, with one fan tweeting, "if this is the shade she was throwing, im am alll here for the pettiness."
However, according to Kim, she wasn't being petty at all.
"No shade throwing, I don't do subs," she tweeted back on Friday, Dec. 3. "I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL."
In a teaser for the fourth season of the rebooted Bravo franchise, dropped just days before Kim's Instagram post, Larsa's former castmate Adriana de Moura claimed that Larsa was trying to copy the SKIMS mogul.
During a heated dinner scene, Adriana told Larsa, "You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian's, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you're never going to be."
Kim and Larsa were longtime friends before reports of a fallout surfaced last year, when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the entire Kardashian family had quietly unfollowed the Larsa Marie co-founder on social media.
Last November, Larsa confirmed on an episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast that she and Kim "have a different type of relationship" than before. While she didn't specify what led to the rift, Larsa alleged that Kim's now-estranged husband, Kanye "Ye" West, played a role: "If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person."
Kim has never publicly addressed the fractured friendship, though a source previously told E! News that the Kardashian family fell out with Larsa because they caught her "talking behind their backs and it was all just too much."