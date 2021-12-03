Did Kim Kardashian Just Throw Shade at Larsa Pippen? She Says...

Watch : How Kim Kardashian & Sisters "Grew Apart" From Larsa Pippen

Can't a girl just post a selfie without starting some drama?

That's what Kim Kardashian is presumably asking herself after fans thought she was throwing shade at former friend Larsa Pippen with a saucy photo caption on Instagram. On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a picture of herself with pal La La Anthony in the background, writing, "They can steal your recipe but the sauce won't taste the same."

While the post appeared innocent at first glance, some of her followers speculated that the caption was a subtle dig at Larsa—given that the Real Housewives of Miami star had just been accused of "trying to become the new Kim Kardashian" in a recently released trailer for the Peacock show.

The timing of Kim's Instagram post raised eyebrows, with one fan tweeting, "if this is the shade she was throwing, im am alll here for the pettiness."