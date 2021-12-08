People's Choice Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
People's Choice Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

By Mike Vulpo Dec 08, 2021 12:33 AMTags
Watch: WILDEST People's Choice Awards Moments

It's time to end 2021 on a celebratory note!

After millions of votes from fans around the world were counted, the winners of the 2021 People's Choice Awards are about to be revealed.

As previously announced, Halle Berry will be honored with the Icon of 2021 Award and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will accept the People's Champion Award. Kim Kardashian will take the stage to receive the Fashion Icon Award while Christina Aguilera will be honored with the PCAs first-ever Music Icon Award.

When it comes to other categories like The Movie of 2021 or The Show of 2021, you'll have to tune in for the live award show to find out who wins.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, this year's bash will also feature musical performances from Christina, H.E.R. and country singer Blake Shelton.

Before the fun begins, however, we have to talk about the fashion! Your favorite singers, actors, musicians and stars are arriving to the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica in their best attire.

Best Dressed Ever at the People's Choice Awards

Keep scrolling to see what everyone is wearing from head to toe at the star-studded event. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kyle Richards

     

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Heather Rae Young

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson

    

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Leslie Jones

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
H.E.R.

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gigi Gorgeous

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tarek El Moussa

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Maggie Q

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gottmilk

   

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tinx

     

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Katie Thurston

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dorothy Wang

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Joe Amabile

   

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

In Vera Wang

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Serena Pitt

     

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

In Saint Laurent

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Shawn Johnson East

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

In GENNY

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sutton Stracke

In Alexander McQueen

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Erika Jayne

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Emma Hernan

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Becky G

In Roberto Cavalli

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Francesca Mariano

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling

In Pamella Roland with Sarah Flint shoes

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christine Quinn

In ShoeDazzle shoes 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Paris Jackson

In Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Charli D'Amelio

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Candice Patton

    

