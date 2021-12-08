People's Choice Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : WILDEST People's Choice Awards Moments

It's time to end 2021 on a celebratory note!

After millions of votes from fans around the world were counted, the winners of the 2021 People's Choice Awards are about to be revealed.

As previously announced, Halle Berry will be honored with the Icon of 2021 Award and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will accept the People's Champion Award. Kim Kardashian will take the stage to receive the Fashion Icon Award while Christina Aguilera will be honored with the PCAs first-ever Music Icon Award.

When it comes to other categories like The Movie of 2021 or The Show of 2021, you'll have to tune in for the live award show to find out who wins.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, this year's bash will also feature musical performances from Christina, H.E.R. and country singer Blake Shelton.

Before the fun begins, however, we have to talk about the fashion! Your favorite singers, actors, musicians and stars are arriving to the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica in their best attire.