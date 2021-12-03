Chase Stokes Reveals Teenage “Anxiety Attack” Made Him Advocate for Teen Mental Health

Watch : "Outer Banks" Cast Answers Season 2 Questions

There is nothing like the power of a helping hand in a crisis.

That's why Outer Banks star Chase Stokes became an advocate for teens in need of help during rough times. On Dec. 2, the actor was honored by Glenn Close and her Bring Change to Mind organization for his support in the fight against the stigma surrounding mental illness.

"I remember being 15 and having my first anxiety attack and not knowing how to process it and not knowing where it came from, and wishing I had an outlet to figure out how to understand those things," he revealed during his acceptance speech.

Recognizing his work with Glenn and the teenagers in her organization who seek guidance he continued, "It felt like I had found a second home. This is not for me. This is for the 15-year-old Chase, who didn't know his place in society. And was not sure who he was."