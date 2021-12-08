People's Choice Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos Heat Up the 2021 PCAs With Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch: "Sex/Life": Adam Demos & Sarah Shahi Turn Up the Heat

It's said that art imitates life, but sometimes it's the other way around...especially when it comes to Sex/Life co-stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos who turned the heat way up off-camera. 

The duo made their red carpet debut for the first time as a couple on the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 7. Shahi rocked a curve-hugging ruched gown with chain link straps and a high slit, as Demos looked dapper in a double-breasted checkered suit with a simple black tee underneath. 

While we're anxiously awaiting season two of the steamy Netflix series, Shahi and Demos' IRL love story has us swooning. The couple fell for each other while on set and went public with their romance in December 2020.

"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water,'" Shahi explained to People. "When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

And after that twist Sex/Life season one finale (and jaw-dropping shower scene), Shahi has gushed over her man

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"YES YES YES!!" Sarah commented on Demos' IG post celebrating the premiere. "The whole world is gonna see how talented you are! I'm watching now!! On ep 3!! I love you!"

See their sultry red carpet debut as a couple above, and keep track of all the celeb arrivals below. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kyle Richards

     

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Heather Rae Young

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson

    

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Leslie Jones

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
H.E.R.

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gigi Gorgeous

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tarek El Moussa

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Maggie Q

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gottmilk

   

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tinx

     

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Katie Thurston

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dorothy Wang

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Joe Amabile

   

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

In Vera Wang

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Serena Pitt

     

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

In Saint Laurent

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Shawn Johnson East

   

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

In GENNY

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sutton Stracke

In Alexander McQueen

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Erika Jayne

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Emma Hernan

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Becky G

In Roberto Cavalli

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Francesca Mariano

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling

In Pamella Roland with Sarah Flint shoes

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christine Quinn

In ShoeDazzle shoes 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Paris Jackson

In Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Charli D'Amelio

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Candice Patton

    

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air tonight, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC right after E!'s PCAs red carpet show at 7 p.m.

