Blake Shelton Makes Hilarious Joke About His and Gwen Stefani's Past

Watch : Gwen Stefani's Never-Before-Seen Reaction to Blake Shelton Proposal

File this under things that may get a little weird.

Blake Shelton chatted with Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on the Tonight Show, Dec. 2 with the two pals catching up on all things The Voice and the country singer's latest album. In addition, the Tonight Show host also wanted details about Blake and Gwen Stefani's summer nuptials—which he didn't receive an invitation for.

I think we need to explain this a little bit more. Like: First, Blake made a swipe at people's early views about their romance, joking, "We like to take our publicity stunts all the way." Naturally, he continued, a wedding was the only option: "We'd thought we would go ahead and seal the deal."

As for why Jimmy wasn't invited to the ceremony, Blake had more jokes.

"We only had room for one NBC host at the wedding," the "Honey Bee" singer quipped. "So, we had Carson."

Jimmy admitted that he wasn't really offended. And held up a side-by-side photo of Blake and Gwen when they were both kids noting that nobody could be upset at those faces. That's when the humor got a little crazy.