Relive Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Fairytale Romance on Their First Wedding Anniversary

Watch : E!'s Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Oh, what a year can bring!

E! News personality Morgan Stewart is celebrating her first wedding anniversary today, Dec. 9, with husband Jordan McGraw. The couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony last year, with the Daily Pop co-host sharing the sweet announcement on Instagram the following day, writing, "Btw...Jordan and Morgan McGraw."

Baby Row McGraw was "at" the nuptials, as Morgan had previously announced that she was pregnant in August 2020 following her engagement to Jordan in over Fourth of July weekend. The Necessary Realness podcast host gave birth to Row in February 2021.

And Row is already set to be a big sister! Morgan announced that she's expecting baby no. 2 on Sept. 8. "It's Botox and booze after this, I'm done," she quipped during Daily Pop.

"I am very fortunate and I've always said I want to have babies really close together to get it done, because if I would have stopped down and waited three years, there's no f––king way I would have gone back on that pregnancy train," Morgan joked on Necessary Realness. "At least now I get to black out, dump, be insane and not have to get double sets of toys."