39 Amazing Deals From Remi Bader's Cyber Week Livestream You Can Still Shop Now

Can you believe Cyber Week has already come and gone? Because we can't. Thankfully, Remi Bader's Impulse Try deals are still available to shop!
In case you missed out on the TikTok star's three-day live shopping event, we rounded up all of the deals and products featured in each episode, so you can upgrade your wardrobe, glam routine or home for the holidays.
Whether a faux leather puffer coat is on your list this year or your hair and skincare routines could use some newness or you're trying to get your home guest-ready, the curve model picked out something for everyone!
Below, check out Remi's style, glam and home must-haves before time runs out. If you want to watch Impulse Try while you shop and hear more about Remi's recommendations, episodes can be streamed on Peacock and the NBC app!
Satin Gemstone Bracelet
Meredith Marks
Available in Amethyst, Angelite, Carnelian, Hematite, Outro Verde Quartz and Rose Quartz, this bracelet will help you carry good vibes with you wherever you go.
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Bundle
COVERGIRL
Originally $48, this set will help you upgrade your skincare routine with a hydrating cream cleanser, priming glow mist and a weightless water cream to lock in moisture for 72 hours. The 3-step bundle will give skin a healthier, more hydrated appearance.
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Hydrating Cream Cleanser
COVERGIRL
Infused with electrolyte rich truclean™ cactus water and meadowfoam seed oil, this non-drying cream cleanser works to gently remove makeup, dirt and impurities.
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Priming Glow Mist
COVERGIRL
Enriched with antioxidant-packed rosewater and vitamin c, this mist will help you glow on the go while brightening and soothing skin. Not to mention, it will make a great stocking stuffer!
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Weightless Water Cream
COVERGIRL
With the winter months around the corner, it's time to elevate your skincare routine with an extra dose of hydration. This weightless water cream features electrolyte rich truclean™ cactus water and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and smooth skin. Plus, it will help prep your face to act as the perfect canvas for your holiday makeup look!
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Dry Skin Corrector Cream
COVERGIRL
Hydrate and soothe irritated skin with a nourishing blend of hyaluronic acid, soothing jojoba and shea butter. Plus, this skin correcting cream aims to improve overall texture and skin tone.
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Mattifying Oil-Free Moisturizer
COVERGIRL
Achieve long-lasting hydration without looking overly shiny thanks to this mattifying and oil-controlling moisturizer! Thanks to electrolyte rich truclean™ cactus water, this cream helps skin retain moisture.
Diamond Quilted Faux Leather Jacket
Avec Les Filles
It Girls everywhere are wearing quilted faux leather jackets like this one! Not only will it keep you warm, but it will instantly upgrade any outfit.
Oversized Box Quilt Jacket
Avec Les Filles
We are obsessed with this oversized jacket! Wear it alone or use it as one of many layers on colder days spent outdoors.
Chevron Quilted Anorak
Avec Les Filles
Everyone needs a stylish quilted coat for their winter jacket rotation. This anorak is ideal for days when you have to brave the elements on your commute or coffee run.
Hooded Wool-Blend Robe Coat
Avec Les Filles
Bundle up in style! This hooded wool-blend coat will have you looking posh even when the temperatures begin to drop.
Gynger Unlined Bra
Adore Me
Originally $50, this festive bra will make your significant other realize your presence is truly a present.
Gynger Bikini Panty
Adore Me
Complete the look with the equally merry and bright panties! Whether you want them for yourself or have a bride-to-be on your list this year, you can't go wrong with these flirty bottoms.
Farah Babydoll Lingerie
Adore Me
This sheer babydoll dress features delicate floral-embroidered cups and an airy tulle skirt. Usually $40, this nighttime essential will have you feeling and looking confident.
Farah G-String Panty
Adore Me
Top off the look with an equally sophisticated and sexy g-string panty!
Lyanna PJ Short Set
Adore Me
Available in sizes up to 4X, this knit long-sleeve top and short set will help you have sweet dreams all season long. The set, originally $50, features an elevated open-back design and a luxe satin bow tie, too.
Brigitte Balconette Bra
Adore Me
Score $10 off this floral lace bra made of 50% recycled nylon. Besides the red-hot shade, you'll appreciate the statement straps and sophisticated hardware details.
Brigitte Thong
Adore Me
Now that you have a stunning bra, you'll need a matching thong to complete your festive fit.
Brigitte Cheeky Panty
Adore Me
For more coverage, you can't go wrong with the Bridgitte Cheeky Panty! Pair it with the Brigitte Balconette Bra for a holiday-ready bedroom look.
Evil Eye Affirmation Sweatshirt
Currently
Originally $85, you can ward off bad vibes wherever your day takes you. This pre-shrunk sweatshirt was made with air-jet spun yarn for a cozy feel minus pilling.
Pacchi Contour Bra
Adore Me
If you were just as obsessed as we were when Remi wore this bra on her livestream, you can get one for yourself! The jet black and navy bra is equally chic and functional. It has a textured two-tone lace overlay and longline contrast bows, plus a contoured underwire construction for a supportive yet flattering look and feel.
Deluxe Wash & Care Kit
Reza Be Obsessed
Have you ever wanted hair like Reza Farahan? Well, now is your chance! Originally $56, this NBCU-exclusive kit comes with Reza Be Obsessed's nourishing shampoo and conditioner, plus a free Deluxe Love My Leave-In sample.
Black Diamond Oil Kit
Reza Be Obsessed
Restore your mane's hydration while smoothing cuticles and taming frizz thanks to this all-star leave-in hair conditioner and hair oil! The exclusive set, valued at $41, makes for one thoughtful gift for the hair fanatic in your life.
Airless Rotating Iron
Instyler
Straighten, curl and volumize all at the same time with this revolutionary rotating iron! It rotates 150 times per minute to add volume without crushing or creasing your locks. Not to mention, the bristle pod features two rows of bristles. The first row works to separate and polish your mane, and the second adds shine!
Straight Up Max Straightener
Instyler
Straighten your hair faster with less passes thanks to this flat iron! Have frizzy hair? Not a problem with the Straight Up Max. It keeps frizz at bay while adding volume to your mane.
7X Blowdryer
Instyler
Enjoy healthier-looking, shinier, frizz-free hair in less time thanks to this tru heat technology-powered blowdryer.
Maven
Instyler
For those with long, thick or curly hair, you'll love and appreciate the magic the Maven has to offer! Not only does it help straighten and dry hair simultaneously, its revolutionary technology cuts drying time in half and prevents frizzy locks.
Anti-Aging Oxygen Serum
Wild Rose Beauty
Use this serum to restore elasticity and firmness to the skin while evening skin tone and controlling blemishes.
Daily Glow
Wild Rose Beauty
Packed with antioxidants and nutrients, this anti-aging hydrating serum works to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles to reveal smoother, more radiant skin.
Winter Mani System
Olive & June
Choose from eight winter-ready hues to up your manicure and pedicure game from the comfort of your home. Plus, you'll get a glossy top coat and all the tools you need to get a salon-quality nail look.
Luxury Candle
Onyi Home Essentials
Let the relaxing blend of serene white tea, earthy cedar and luscious vanilla fill your space for up to 80 hours! Pro Tip: Grab one for yourself and a few to give out as gifts this season.
Luxury Fragrance Spray
Onyi Home Essentials
Featuring Onyi's signature fragrance "onyinye," which means "god's gift" in the igbo dialect, this spray will help you make any room smell clean, dreamy and inviting.
Reed Diffuser
Onyi Home Essentials
Reed diffusers are a fool-proof gift! Not only will they have your room smelling divine, but they last 6-8 months and don't require upkeep. This one features a combination of notes like white tea, cedar, aloe vera and vanilla.
Kentstown Washable Area Rug
Boutique Rugs
Retailing for $130, this gorgeous Hauteloom rug will help pull together any room that is looking bare or plain.
Kalbugan Washable Area Rug
Boutique Rugs
Filled with vibrant orange, coral, cream, blue, green and tan hues, this machine-washable rug will serve as a welcome sight in your entryway, living room, bedroom or any space that is in need of some color. Originally $85.29, you'll be saving big!
Umabay Washable Area Rug
Boutique Rugs
Made in Turkey, the Umabay Washable Area Rug is truly a statement piece. Whether you have some floor space you would prefer covered or want to up the cozy factor of the room, this is a great option.
Joppatowne Washable Area Rug
Boutique Rugs
This contemporary rug is so chic! The minimalist design will add a subtle yet stylish touch to any room. Originally $250, you can save big while upgrading your floors.
Bewbush Washable Area Rug
Boutique Rugs
Allow this Turkish-made area rug to make your space look and feel ready for company! Whether your current rug has seen its day or you just moved, the Bewbush Washable Area Rug is a safe choice. Originally $520.48, you can rationalize this purchase to your significant other with ease.
Self-Love Club Crystal Manifestation Candle
Jill & Ally
Invite unconditional love, serenity and peace into your space with this 2-wick grapefruit-scented candle! Although it's a thoughtful gift for others, you'll definitely want to keep it for yourself. Bonus: You can use the crystals once the candle is through!
Glitter Frame
Jill & Ally
For a thoughtful gift, you can always count on a beautiful frame with a picture of you and your loved one. This acrylic glitter frame is so cute and will go with almost any room's aesthetic.
