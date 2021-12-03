Jen Shah Says "I Am Innocent" & Slams Meredith Marks After Arrest in Wild New RHOSLC Trailer

Friendships gone cold.
Season two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is far from over, and based on the midseason trailer that Bravo just dropped, neither are Jen Shah's legal troubles.
In the preview of what's to come, Jen can be seen clashing with the ladies—namely Lisa Barlow, who she appears to try and physically confront—and crying to her husband about the group's lack of support following her arrest for alleged fraud and money laundering (Jen pleaded not guilty to the charges in April 2021).
"Where the f--k is everybody?" an emotional Jen says. "I've been there for them this whole time. I didn't f--king do anything."
Jen also insists "I am innocent" when talking to Mary Cosby, who's embroiled in a scandal of her own over her controversial church.
During a particularly heated conversation on the matter, Mary tells Lisa, "I don't care what you think. My whole congregation don't even like you."
Lisa is quick to respond. "You don't even have a congregation," she says. "They're all leaving because they don't understand what they're even praying to or who they're praying to."
In a surprising turn of events, Lisa also seems to be at odds with Meredith Marks. In the trailer, the longtime friends engage in a shouting match, with Lisa calling Meredith a "f--king liar."
Meanwhile, Whitney Rose is struggling financially as she continues to revamp her skincare line. "We've officially gone through our entire savings," she tells Heather Gay.
Then there's newcomer Jennie Nguyen, who's clashing with Mary, and at one point warns her to "run the f--k away" before throwing a glass at her.
Watch it all go down in the above trailer!
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 on Bravo. Catch up anytime on Peacock.
