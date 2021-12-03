Jen Shah Says "I Am Innocent" & Slams Meredith Marks After Arrest in Wild New RHOSLC Trailer

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Friendships gone cold.

Season two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is far from over, and based on the midseason trailer that Bravo just dropped, neither are Jen Shah's legal troubles.

In the preview of what's to come, Jen can be seen clashing with the ladies—namely Lisa Barlow, who she appears to try and physically confront—and crying to her husband about the group's lack of support following her arrest for alleged fraud and money laundering (Jen pleaded not guilty to the charges in April 2021).

"Where the f--k is everybody?" an emotional Jen says. "I've been there for them this whole time. I didn't f--king do anything."

Jen also insists "I am innocent" when talking to Mary Cosby, who's embroiled in a scandal of her own over her controversial church.

During a particularly heated conversation on the matter, Mary tells Lisa, "I don't care what you think. My whole congregation don't even like you."