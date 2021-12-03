Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Share His Surprisingly "Golden" Dating Advice

Watch : Are Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Bringing Dates to the 2017 Globes?

Ding! Ding! Ding! Sylvester Stallone has some knockout dating advice.

In a recent video clip from their podcast, Unwaxed, released Thursday, Dec. 2, two of the Rambo actor's daughters, Sophia Stallone, 25, and Sistine Stallone, 23, revealed that their dad has imparted what they called some seriously "Shakespearian" guidance about the game of love.

"I was telling my mom about how I have a date this week and my dad suddenly comes out of nowhere," Sophia shared of one recent encounter. "He's like, ‘can I just butt in here?'"

Sophia compared her dad's advice to having "golden nuggets" of wisdom dropped on her about the search for Mr. Right.

"He was saying about being patient for the right one," she explained. "And that the way that the guy treats you early on really is an indicator of how his overall personality will be in the relationship."

Sistine seemed to agree with her father, sharing that it was important "not rushing love" but rather "just waiting for it to come."