Modern Family’s Aubrey Anderson-Emmons So Grown Up Even Sarah Hyland Is Shook

You know how you meet someone from your childhood and they say, "I remember when you were this tall"? That happens in Hollywood too.

Because when Jesse Tyler Ferguson went on Twitter on Dec. 2 to post a selfie he took with his Modern Family daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, well, we were not prepared for how adult Lily became.

"Surprise reunion with my TV daughter last night!" he shared on Twitter, later sharing an additional post on Instagram. "Father daughter date night, theygrowupsofast," he wrote followed by a welp emoji.

And his 3.2 million followers weren't the only ones left, in a word, shook. Fellow ABC alum, Sarah Hyland, commented on the post, "I CAN NOT. @aubreyandersonemmons IS A FULL ON GROWN UP AND I CAN'T HANDLE IT!!"

Jesse and the 14-year-old actress met up in Los Angeles, where they both caught a performance of A Christmas Carol at The Ahmanson.