Why Adele's Instagram Password Got Taken Away From Her

When it comes to her social media, it sounds like Adele's team did not go easy on her.

During an appearance in YouTube star NikkieTutorials' Power of Makeup series, the Grammy winner dished on an array of topics as she served as a model for the influential makeup artist, including the fact that she doesn't know the passwords to her social media accounts.

"I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before," the "Hello" singer revealed to the beauty influencer, whose name is Nikkie de Jager. Apparently her team was worried that she might be drunk or annoying as she posted her thoughts. However, that changed when Adele got her log-in info during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously the internet was just on fire during Covid," she recalled. "It kept everyone's morale up."

But after she posted one picture in particular, Adele's social media freedoms were over. "It's the only picture I ever posted myself," she told de Jager, "and then they took my password away from me again."