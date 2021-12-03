Joshua Bassett Seemingly Responds to Olivia Rodrigo's Sour With New Trio of Songs

Watch : Joshua Bassett Serenades E!'s Erin Lim With Original Song

Now it's time for Joshua Bassett to share his side of the story through song.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor dropped three singles—"Crisis," "Secret," and "Set Me Free" on Dec. 3. A press release noted the trio of tunes "documents his tumultuous 2021" and "shares his journey from the depths of grief and emotional trauma to the early stages of healing."

"As stated in 'Set Me Free,' 'It's been a f--king year,'" Bassett stated in the release. "While it's been one of the most challenging periods in my lifetime by far; it has ultimately led to immense growth." He added, "I've been up, down, and everywhere in between. Each of these songs pinpoint a different moment in time, in my processing."

While Bassett didn't go into specifics, he did make headlines this year thanks to his much rumored and oft-discussed love triangle with Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter. The speculation was fueled by a slew of social media posts and the release of Rodrigo's single "drivers license." Perhaps you've heard of it? In the song, the 18-year-old artist refers to a breakup. While Rodrigo has never explicitly confirmed who she's singing about on the track, many fans have assumed she's referencing Bassett. The theories continued to spread after Rodrigo released the rest of her Grammy-nominated album Sour.

Though according to Bassett, she's allowed her lyrics to do the talking, the 20-year-old singer recently telling GQ that she "hasn't spoken to me since 'Drivers License' came out."