Madonna Calls Out 50 Cent for Talking "Smack" About Her Lingerie Shoot

Watch : Madonna Flashes Audience on "The Tonight Show"

Madonna and 50 Cent gave the world a beef that wasn't on anyone's 2021 bingo card.

It all started when the "In Da Club" rapper took to his Instagram to share a recently posted picture from Madonna's racy lingerie photoshoot along with his thoughts. "yo this is the funniest s—t LOL," he wrote. "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old a—up."

Big surprise: The Queen of Pop didn't take kindly to the rapper's post and decided to call him out.

On her Instagram stories, Madonna shared a picture of her and the 46-year-old Power executive producer from an appearance on TRL.

"Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend," she wrote over the picture. "Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult."